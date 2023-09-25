Krystal Westfahl, President & CEO of Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau joins us to tell us about Beef-A-Rama! This is a one-of-a-kind event that has been held in Minocqua for more than 50 years. This Northwoods celebration features a beef cook-off, kids activities, a craft show, live entertainment, and more. This event attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Minocqua, which shuts down Main Street and turns it into a pedestrian-only walking mall for the day. Featured events include the Rotary Rump Roast Run (a 5 or 10K race); a “Calf-Mile Run” for kids, the Prime Choice Craft Show (featuring more than 75 vendors from across the Northwoods and Wisconsin), the Beef Cook-Off (with prizes for best cook, best-dressed stall & more), and fun competitions like the Beef Eating Contest.

Find more information go to beefarama.com and plan to visit Minocqua on September 30!

Also you can win an overnight stay and beefarama swag. Enter here.