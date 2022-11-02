Beds & Blankets for Street Dogs & Shelters

Stray Dog Support is a non-profit dedicated to helping save the lives of defenseless and vulnerable street dogs around the world. They focus on providing resources to those living local to the dogs who are dedicated to helping these animals, but do not have the means to. They also provide support to overpopulated and underfunded shelters. Stray Dog Support helps to facilitate transport and adoptions with their rescue partners and provide emergency medical care, feeding programs, spray and neuter programs and vaccination programs. Helen Summerfield-Brown is the president and found, she joins us with Kancha to talk about how people can help.

