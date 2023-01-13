Becoming A Super Ager

Author Jim Owen shares his book JUST MOVE: A NEW APPROACH TO FITNESS AFTER 50.

An inspirational speaker, author, and former Wall Street rainmaker, Jim Owen was 70 when he decided he had to get fit. Years of a chair-bound lifestyle were taking their toll. Realizing that the old bodybuilding approach was no way to tackle the stiffness, weakness, and aches and pains that come with age, he set off on a journey of discovery and transformation.

This step-by-step guide, provides all the information—and inspiration—you need to feel better, reduce aches and pains, and push back against aging with a personalized fitness program that's right for you.