Become Apart of HAWS Companion Circle Legacy Society

Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 12, 2022
Companion animals enrich our lives in more ways than we can measure. Now you can help HAWS maintain this circle of love and support well into the future by becoming a member of HAWS Companion Circle legacy society! Lynn Olenik and Brenda Schlais are here to tell us how we can be apart of this program that is helping animals find loving homes and get the care they need. They'll share information about why the program exists and why is it so important to HAWS and the community.

Learn more at their website or call 262-542-8851

