Become a Super Pet Parent with these Trending Pet Items

Pets don't just live with us anymore. They live like us. The same standards pet parents hold for their own lives are now showing up in how they shop for their pets. Orthopedic beds, anxiety supplements, GPS collars and AI-powered cameras have become everyday buys, not splurges, as pets get treated just as well as the humans in the house.

Whether it's a dog, cat, bird, fish or rabbit, or even a bearded dragon, SUPERZOO 2026 has something new for it. There were more than 2,000 products debut on the show floor in Las Vegas. Allow SUPERZOO to guide you through the 2026 trendiest pet items.

Go all in as a pet parents at SUPERZOO | Largest North America Pet Retail Event