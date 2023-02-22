Become A Dog Foster Parent Today with The Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Foster Program is an incredible opportunity to connect with pets in need and we are always looking for new volunteers.

From puppies to adult dogs, foster parents care for an animal in their home until they’re ready to be adopted. WHS provides the food, supplies, and all the info you need to keep them happy and comfortable until they’re ready to come back to the shelter for adoption.

Research shows that even short-term fostering reduces stress for shelter animals. The animals animals heal faster in a home environment and we learn more about the animal’s behavior in the home so we can make even better matches if they do return to the shelter for adoption. Fostering also opens up space at the shelter for other animals and provides more space for animals in our care that can’t go to foster.

To start the foster process, just visit our website – https://www.wihumane.org/ There’s a short orientation video and application, and then we can get you all set up to start fostering.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local. Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

