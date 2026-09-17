Beauty Sleep Starts Before Bedtime

Did you know your skin shifts into repair mode while you sleep? According to Merle Norman Studio Owner Debby Hagie, a consistent nighttime skincare routine can help boost hydration, support cell renewal and improve your skin's overall appearance.

The ideal routine starts with cleansing away dirt, oil and makeup from the day. Next, apply a targeted serum such as a retinol or niacinamide formula to address concerns like fine lines, uneven tone and enlarged pores. Finish with a rich night cream to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier while you rest. With the right combination of cleansing, treatment and hydration, you can wake up to skin that looks healthier, smoother and more refreshed.

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