Beautiful and Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture

Earth Day is coming up on Sunday, April 22, and we're showing off some outdoor furniture is a great example of protecting our environment. Not only is it made with recycled plastic, it's also incredibly durable and looks great! Stacie Nowak and Amanda Goss are her from Amish Craftsmen Guild to show off just a taste of what they offer, and how they are supporting the community.

Mention The Morning Blend THIS WEEKEND (April 13-15) and you can 5% off at Amish Craftsmen Guild! They also offer savings for non-profits who purchase their furniture. Stop in at their location on Washington Avenue in Cedarburg, or visit them online at AmishCraftsmenGuild.com.