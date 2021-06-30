Beat the Heat with Energy Efficient Windows!

Watch
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:07:04-04

Energy-efficient windows not only make your home more comfortable during the hot summers, but they can also help homeowners cut down on utility costs. Window Select has defender max energy efficient windows and doors to help get you started! Jason Kiswardy, Window Select President, is with us today for a very special live demonstration. Jason will also discuss the fuel savings pledge that Window Select has to offer.

Right now at Window Select, you can buy one window, get one free with no payments for a year! If you mention The Morning Blend, you’ll receive an additional $250 off any project. Call 262-703-3500 or visit windowselect.com today to get your free estimate.

