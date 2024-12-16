Be Thoughtful with Your Gift-Giving This Year

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts to wrap up your holiday shopping? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us now with great ideas that are both practical and thoughtful. For more information and to see more holiday gift ideas, check out Limor's YouTube and Instagram page @LimorSuss

Gifts Mentioned:

Giftcards.com [Buy Gift Cards, eGift Cards, Visa - 350+ Brands | Giftcards.com] is the one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

The REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver [Pro Head Shaver] is a thoughtful and practical holiday gift for friends or family who shave their head or are bald!

The perfect holiday gift for the run enthusiast in your life, the Ban Thigh and Body Rub Remedy Balm [Kao Beauty Brands - Beauty & Personal Care Products Crafted with Care] helps create a frictionless glide between thighs, under arms and beyond to resist irritation and help promote comfort.