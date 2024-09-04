Be Smart this Season on Monarch Migration and Fall Flowers!

Every fall, monarch butterflies embark on an incredible journey from their northern breeding grounds to Mexico. This migration is vital for their survival, but they need your help! By planting native flowers like Black-eyed Susan, Purple Coneflower, and Milkweed, you can create a habitat that provides essential nectar for monarchs. Join local efforts like Journey North to monitor these magnificent creatures and contribute to conservation. Learn more and get involved at www.waukeshacounty.gov/conservationintheparks

