Help keep Wisconsin’s Freshwater Fresh! We rely on salt to keep our roads, driveways and walkways safe in the winter but using more salt than is needed comes with a heavy price.

Find out what is the RIGHT amount of salt in your home. Emily Heller is here from Waukesha County Parks and she will help us with tips on how to be salt wise. She will talk about the true cost of salt and other impacts and how you can help.

