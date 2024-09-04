Be Part of the Revival of a Long Lasting Milwaukee Art Fair!

Make Art MKE is an outdoor event at Mount Mary, organized by re:Craft and Relic and Lit MKE, to revive the historic Mount Mary Starving Artists' Show. Mike Bate's vision focuses on honoring the event's history, supporting local makers, and the surrounding neighborhood. A portion of the 2024 proceeds will benefit local art programs and Cooper Park. Kids 12 and under are free and receive an art kit.

The event takes place September 8th, 2024 10AM - 4PM at Mount Mary College 2900 Menomonee River Pkwy Milwaukee, WI 53222

Adults: $10 Entry Kids (12 & Under): FREE!

For more info visit: https://www.recraftandrelic.com/makeartmke