Be An Educated Voter

Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:02:57-04

Amber Miller is the Associate State Director-Community Outreach for AARP Wisconsin, she joins us today to talk about voting in the spring election. She will discuss the importance of seniors heading to the polls on April 5th. She will share what voters should know and how to prepare. For specific help for Milwaukee voters, go to the website www.aarp.org/Milwaukee

