Bartz Sisters Book Signing

New York Times bestselling Authors Andrea and Julia Bartz join us to talk about their books and their book signing event happening today. After publishing their own books in the same year, the sisters are headed back to their hometown library to discuss their books.

Andrea’s fourth novel, The Spare Room, is about a down-on-her-luck woman who moves in with a couple during lockdown and becomes romantically involved with them—but when she discovers their last partner is missing, she starts to wonder if they're actually dangerous...and if she's next. It came out June 20 (and was a People Pick, a Marie Claire book club pick, and a GMA Bonus Buzz pick), and it’s sexy and dark and twisty.

Julia Bartz’s debut thriller The Writing Retreat is about a struggling writer who receives the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a writing retreat with her favorite horror novelist. However, things are not as they seem at this retreat, and when one of the attendees disappears, she realizes there’s much more than her career at stake. The Writing Retreat was an instant New York Times bestseller and received starred reviews from Kirkus and Booklist. LibraryReads chose The Writing Retreat as their Top Pick of February 2023, and the American Booksellers Association chose it for their March 2023 IndieNext list.

