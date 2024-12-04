Banquets and Catering from The Machine Shed

Executive chef of Machine Shed, Mitchell Boville, is back in the studio today to talk about how the Machine Shed can elevate your next gathering with catering and banquet service! Boville is also making the studio smell wonderful this morning as he cooks up one of the restaurant's most popular catering and banquet dishes, the chicken chardonnay. Through December 31st they are also doing a gift card bounce-back promotion. For every 100$ spent on gift cards, guest will receive a $20 bounce-back card that can be redeemed at any Heart of America property from January 1st until February 10th. For more information on catering and banquet services at Machine Shed, visit Machine Shed | Dedicated To The American Farmer