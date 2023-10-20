Banking Made Easier!

A majority of respondents in a Wisconsin survey said they felt there was a lack of transparency around banking, and that banking should be easier to understand. Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer joins us to talk about Landmark Credit Union's new, refreshed, simplified brand look and new philosophy, “Banking Made Easy.”

Like a bank, credit unions provide standard banking services – from checking and savings accounts to credit and debit cards. However, credit unions are not-for-profit and a membership is required – but it's easy. For as little as $5, anyone who lives or works in the counties Landmark serves can become a member.

The re-brand isn’t a departure from their 90-year history of providing great rates, low fees and excellent service. It’s an evolution. It's based on the belief that members should be able to open a checking account in less than five minutes, view a credit score for free, manage money 24/7 and enjoy more transparent, direct conversations about financial products and services.

To learn more about Landmark Credit Union and see the new look, visit the new https://landmarkcu.com/