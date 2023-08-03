Bank Five Nine Sponsors Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at State Fair

Jeff McCarthy, Marketing Director of Bank Five Nine, joins us live from State Fair. Jeff tells us why Bank Five Nine sponsors the amphitheater and its importance. He all shares some of the acts he is looking forward to seeing at State Fair this year.

Bank Five Nine is a community bank headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. It was founded over 160 years ago, in 1859 (hence the name, Bank Five Nine). Its mission statement is simple: Make Lives Better. One way it does that is by supporting the Wisconsin State Fair, an event and tradition that is enjoyed by individuals and families across the state and across generations.

