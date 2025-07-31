Bank Five Nine is Powering the State Fair’s Largest Free Amphitheater

Jeff McCarthy from Bank Five Nine, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the exciting events happening at the Wisconsin State Fair’s largest free entertainment stage.

The amphitheater hosts some of the largest productions, with many lively performances each day, to ensure you can have the most fun regardless of the hour. The Kids From Wisconsin perform daily. This year is Bank Five Nine’s first to sponsor both the Amphitheater and the Bank Five Nine Main Stage. State Fair is celebrating 174 years in 2025, started in 1851. Bank Five Nine was opened in 1859 in Oconomowoc, celebrating 166 years.

Be sure to visit the lineup of shows at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at WI State Fair

