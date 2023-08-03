Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at State Fair

Bank Five Nine
Tim Schneider, President &amp; CEO of Bank Five Nine, joins us live at State Fair. Tim gives us insight about the company's sponsorship of the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at State Fair. He also shares his experience with the company and its activeness in the community. Bank Five Nine is a community bank headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. It was founded over 160 years ago, in 1859 (hence the name, Bank Five Nine). Its mission statement is simple: Make Lives Better. One way it does that is by supporting the Wisconsin State Fair, an event and tradition that is enjoyed by individuals and families across the state and across generations.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:15:39-04

Tim Schneider, President & CEO of Bank Five Nine, joins us live at State Fair. Tim gives us insight about the company's sponsorship of the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at State Fair. He also shares his experience with the company and its activeness in the community.

Bank Five Nine is a community bank headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. It was founded over 160 years ago, in 1859 (hence the name, Bank Five Nine). Its mission statement is simple: Make Lives Better. One way it does that is by supporting the Wisconsin State Fair, an event and tradition that is enjoyed by individuals and families across the state and across generations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes