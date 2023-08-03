Tim Schneider, President & CEO of Bank Five Nine, joins us live at State Fair. Tim gives us insight about the company's sponsorship of the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at State Fair. He also shares his experience with the company and its activeness in the community.

Bank Five Nine is a community bank headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. It was founded over 160 years ago, in 1859 (hence the name, Bank Five Nine). Its mission statement is simple: Make Lives Better. One way it does that is by supporting the Wisconsin State Fair, an event and tradition that is enjoyed by individuals and families across the state and across generations.