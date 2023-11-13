Balancing your Finances with Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping season is upon us! How do we balance financial responsibility and not breaking the bank with a joyful, worry-free holiday season? Joining us to discuss is Erika White, VP at Affirm. Nearly half of Americans haven't started their holiday shopping!

Erika breaks down travel, buying gifts and how to keep your budget and not over-spend this season! With costs so high, and the impacts of inflation these tips on saving and balancing your budget can be so helpful .

For more information visit: affirm.com.

