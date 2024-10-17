Bake A Savory Snack with this New Cookbook!

Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy is Jessie Sheehans newest cookbook featuring savory baking and snacks everyone can enjoy. Her book includes more than 100 simple, quick to assemble recipes that use mostly everyday pantry ingredients that will bake in under an hour.

Jessie is also the host of the baking podcast "She's My Cherry Pie", which consistently ranks as the leading baking podcast on Apple's Top Charts.

Her book can be found at retailers where books are sold, for more information on Jessie, visit her website Home - Jessie Sheehan Bakes.