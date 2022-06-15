Watch
Bacon Wrapped Brats for Father's Day!

Jones Dairy Farm
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 11:49:01-04

Dad is certain to feel loved and appreciated with a Father’s Day meal that includes a perfectly grilled brat wrapped in glorious naturally smoked bacon. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate the necessary steps to upgrade your standard summer brat into a Father’s Day feast with the help of two slices of Jones Dry-Aged Bacon, your favorite cheese, sauteed peppers and onions and a homemade mustard vinaigrette. Don’t worry if you don’t have a grill, these brats can be pan fried too. Prepare yourself, and dad, for a flavor overload.

To see the recipe click HERE.

Available at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Click HERE to find a location near you.

