Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Bacon Cooking Hacks with Chef Tyler Mader

Easy Cooking Hacks for Crispy Bacon and Grease Disposal
Chef Tyler Mader joins us today to give some cooking hacks for a breakfast favorite, bacon. Chef Tyler will show us how to achieve a super crispy bacon while also reducing the amount of fat splattering, and he will show us a way to easily dispose of grease or bacon fat.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:22:13-04

Chef Tyler Mader joins us today to give some cooking hacks for a breakfast favorite, bacon. Chef Tyler will show us how to achieve a super crispy bacon while also reducing the amount of fat splattering, and he will show us a way to easily dispose of grease or bacon fat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes