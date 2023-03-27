Chef Tyler Mader joins us today to give some cooking hacks for a breakfast favorite, bacon. Chef Tyler will show us how to achieve a super crispy bacon while also reducing the amount of fat splattering, and he will show us a way to easily dispose of grease or bacon fat.
Bacon Cooking Hacks with Chef Tyler Mader
Easy Cooking Hacks for Crispy Bacon and Grease Disposal
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:22:13-04
