Backyard Makeover with Milk Jugs

By The Yard Grand Opening at Mayfair Mall
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:28:58-04

With summer weather right around the corner, now’s the time to give your backyard a makeover! By The Yard has over 400 furniture products to choose from, which all come with a 35-year warranty. This furniture is made of a material that’s more sustainable than wood: recycled milk jugs!

By The Yard sales manager Jacob Wolf shares more details about their unique products and discusses the store’s grand opening event at Mayfair Mall this weekend.

If you visit the store from May 7-9, you can save 10% on your purchase in addition to free shipping! Orders can be placed via phone, web or in person. Visit Bytheyard.net to place an order or to get a free catalog mailed.

