Back to School with Beautiful Skin!

Now that summer’s over, it's time to have a “back to school glow-up"! If you do your homework, you’ll find products to promote younger looking skin. Ulli Haslacher from Pour Moi is here to share some tips and products that will rejuvenate and repair your skin. Ulli will also share everything you need to know about the back to school specials!

Back to School Fall Special: Midwest – Day Creams

Special Pricing: $35

Retail Value: $75

Back to School Fall Special: Midwest – Serums

Special Pricing: $65

Retail Value: $130

Offers Good Through: September 23, 2021

For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com/Milwaukee or call 909-243-1456.