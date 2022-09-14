Back-to-School Time for Online University

It’s back-to-school time, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for busy working adults to realize their dreams of a college education this fall. Colleges like Western Governors University (WGU) offer flexible start dates to new students, enabling them to start as soon as they are ready to make that leap. WGU is a nonprofit, fully online university created to help meet the ongoing need for an educated workforce. Designed for working adults, it's the fastest and most affordable way for them to earn their degrees. Dr. Terrance Hopson, regional vice president, joins us to talk about this online schooling.

Viewers can apply for free today using the application waiver fee code: NOWFREE. For more information, please visit wgu.edu