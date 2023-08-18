Stan's Fit For Your Feet Specializes in first walker to adult shoes. Now is the time to get kids fitted for back to school shoes. When you shop at any of the locations ( Brookfield, Greenfield, or Glendale) fit specialists will measure both feet with a brannock device to best fit your child.

Megan Sajdak from Stan's says it is best to make sure kids are in the right shoe size to keep up with their foot health and support. Kids should bring in their socks when they get fitted for shoes. Stan's offers a wide variety of styles and brands.

Right now they have 10% off selected kid shoes for home or school for kids!

Shop all New Arrivals for Men, Women, & Kids in-store and online.

BROOKFIELD, WI:262.821.1130

GLENDALE, WI:414.464.1930

GREENFIELD, WI:414.431.6300