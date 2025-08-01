Back to School Shoe Tips and New Fall Arrivals!

Megan Sajdak is joined by Eden, William, and Quinn with us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Fall arrivals and back-to-school shoe tips!

With kids quickly growing, it can be hard to find shoes with the right fit and durable for school year adventures. Megan shares tips for finding a proper fitting shoe and where you can go to make sure kids are comfortable all day.

Stan’s Shoes is offering 10% off select kids' shoes for home and back-to-school at all their locations. You can also shop the new Fall arrivals for men, women, and kids in-store and online. Visit Stan’s Shoes for more information!

