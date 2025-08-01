Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Back to School Shoe Tips and New Fall Arrivals!

Stan’s Shoes
Back to School Shoe Tips with Stan’s and New Fall Arrivals!
Posted

Megan Sajdak is joined by Eden, William, and Quinn with us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Fall arrivals and back-to-school shoe tips!

With kids quickly growing, it can be hard to find shoes with the right fit and durable for school year adventures. Megan shares tips for finding a proper fitting shoe and where you can go to make sure kids are comfortable all day.

Stan’s Shoes is offering 10% off select kids' shoes for home and back-to-school at all their locations. You can also shop the new Fall arrivals for men, women, and kids in-store and online. Visit Stan’s Shoes for more information!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo