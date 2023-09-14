Back to School Made Easier

The end of summer brings a lot of new challenges into families lives, most surrounding Back to School season. Every year, kids want to enjoy the start of school as much as they can, which can be strongly influenced by the clothes they walk into the new year with. Yet, this can be a challenge for parents to finance, as bills and groceries are still a high payment priority. Jessica Luebbering joins us with a sneak preview of what to expect at Father Gene's.

The Center, located at 5919 W. National Avenue, West Allis, operates under shopping appointments, available Monday through Thursday from 9am to 2pm, and the same time on the first Saturday of most months. Even if you're not looking to get new clothes but are looking to donate, the organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children. Feeling confident about whatever event you have coming up is a must, but new clothing is often an overlooked part of that. It's important to feel your best, and Fr. Gene's Help Center can help! Visit Fathergeneshelp.org or call (414)258-4357 for more information.