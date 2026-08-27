The return to school means new schedules, busy mornings, and increased exposure to seasonal illnesses. Physicians from Zarminali Pediatrics share practical advice for helping children transition back into healthy routines, including sleep habits, nutritious breakfast and lunch ideas, and illness prevention strategies. They also discuss when it's appropriate to keep a child home from school and when parents should contact a pediatrician.
Back-to-School Health Tips Every Parent Should Know
Zarminali Pediatrics
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