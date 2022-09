It's back to school season and that means back to after school activities, sports and homework. Recently, we spoke with one doctor who is spreading awareness about an important task parents need to include in their back to school check list - a comprehensive eye exam. With Myopia on the rise in school aged children, he says an exam can help detect myopia and other eye diseases and set up your children for a successful school year.

To learn more, please visit CooperVision.com