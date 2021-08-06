Watch
Back to School Essentials!

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:03 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:03:26-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares A+ back-to-school essentials!

Get back-to-school ready with BIC gel pens and mechanical pencils that deliver on quality, value and fun.

From the #1 Pediatrician Recommended children’s chewable multivitamin brand, Flintstones SuperBeans offers a fun, tasty, bean-shaped multivitamin, that provides children with essential nutrients to support healthy growth, development, and immunity* and is free from yucky stuff!

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Frito-Lay Variety Packs Will Be Sending Girls to Space Camp Through New “Space For Her” Scholarship Fund.

Forager Project offers plant-based, organic and dairy-free products that taste amazing and are kind to the planet, including delicious probiotic drinkable yogurts perfect for kids as they head back to school this fall.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

