Back to School Brain Hacks!

With Dr. Patrick Porter
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:40:20-04

The back-to-school season is upon us, and many of us are attempting to get back into our daily routines. After a long and lazy summer, our brains may need a little reboot. Dr. Patrick Porter is an award-winning scientist who has devoted his career to researching the brain, mental wellness, and cognitive functioning. He joins us today to share some back-to-school brain hacks for all ages, in addition to how you can get your sleep schedule back on track.

