Back To School and A Beauty Reset

Back-to-school season isn't just for students. It's the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine, too. In this Morning Blend segment, Renee Hitt from Merle Norman shares the must-have pencil-inspired products that make transitioning into fall effortless. Discover versatile Shadow Sticks for highlighting, contouring, and creating rich neutral eye looks, plus Chubby Cheek Crayons that deliver a natural, lit-from-within glow. Fall's trending "Cloudy Lips" technique combines soft definition with a touch of hydrating color for a modern, wearable finish. Whether you're updating your makeup bag or looking for a complete seasonal refresh, these simple beauty essentials can help you achieve a polished autumn look with ease. Stop in for a personalized fall beauty reset and leave with a plan tailored just for you.

