Back-On-Trac Spinal Treatment

Strive Integrative Health
Back-On-Trac Spinal Treatment
Dr. Jonathan Stevenson joins the blend to discuss how Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment can help you achieve relief from low back pain, herniated disc, sciatica, low back sprains/strains, and much more! Strive Integrative Health is looking for 15 motivated individuals to experience life-changing pain relief! For a limited time, the 2-Day back pain relief jumpstart program is just $49! This includes your Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, FREE Vibration Session, and FREE Consultation!

For More information, call (262) 649-7876 or visit Strive Integrative Health

