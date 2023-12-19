Back Home for the Holidays

The holiday season means your kids are coming back home from school, and that can mean entering a territory that none of you are familiar with. Amy Schmidt, author, TEDx Speaker, host, entrepreneur, and mom, is sharing her tips for how to make sure everyone feels respected over the holidays.

With kids being gone at school, they have a new found independence that may seem to come from no where to those still at home. It is important that they know you still have house rules and expectations. Schmidt has 6 tips that will allow everyone to be heard and understood. From basic rules to reflect on, how to figure out when to spend time together, curfew, drinking, and more!

Amy Schmidt wants to make sure everyone in their household is feeling happy and comfortable over the next few weeks. Her website, theamyschimdt.com, has more great advice and links to her podcast and book, Cannonball, Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond.