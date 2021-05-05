Back for 2021! The Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show

It's back! Rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show will take place at a new location -- Wisconsin State Fair Park -- and run from Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9. Featuring hundreds of eye-popping vehicles, specialty cars, classics, and the latest on-the-road technology ("look Mom no hands!"), the 2021 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck show will showcase some breathtaking, one of a kind gems that will come and park in the Brew City for this very special showcase. The show will also feature enhanced health and safety precautionary measures to protect attendees, vendors, employees and the community. Joining us live from the Show, is Jim Tolkan, President Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) to give us the scoop on the next generation of automobile excellence. See you there!

For more information visit: autoshowmilwaukee.com