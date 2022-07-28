Azura’s Annual Thrift Sale

Justine Barton is here with Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care. He talks about an annual thrift sale they're having. For the past 13 years they have teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association during their Walk to End Alzheimer’s Walk where they had an annual thrift sale in the Eau Claire area where they raised over $150,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. They will now be hosting that annual Thrift Sale at our Brookfield location. They're looking for donations of new to gently used clothes, household items, really anything you would find at a rummage sale to be donated that we can sell at the thrift sale. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Friendly Elmbrook, which are both non-profit organizations.

Azura has provided exceptional care for nearly a decade and is proud to be the premier provider of assisted living and memory care homes with 14 locations throughout Wisconsin. From homelike settings to transformational programming, they provide a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia.

Join them for the Luau Open House today from 3:30-5:30pm

Attend the thrift sale in Brookfield on Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th from 9am-5pm

Give them a call at 414-208-5215 or go to their website

