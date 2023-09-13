Awareness for Outdoor Community Cats - The Pet Project

Urban Cat Coalition is dedicated to helping create a no kill community by humanely reducing the community cat population in the Milwaukee area through targeted trap-neuter-return (TNR). Ruthie Weatherly and Julie Krawczyk join us to talk about what people can do to care for community outdoor cats who are not spayed/neutered. The organization educates the community on cat overpopulation and the benefits of TNR. Cats/Kittens trapped that can remain inside and social will be adopted out for indoor life. Foster, Adopt or raise awareness for TNR in your community. Help trap and get get cats spayed or neutered so they aren’t reproducing in the wild. If you are caring for community cats, be sure they are fixed and have a warm place in the winter. Visit https://www.urbancats.org/ for more information.

The Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm!

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm! https://bit.ly/PetProject-FleetFarm