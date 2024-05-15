Award-Winning Author's New Novel

Rachel Kong's new novel, Real Americans, was considered one of the most anticipated novels of 2024 - and it's living up to the hype. Recently Jenna Bush Hagar announced it as her May Book Club. It is described as exhilarating as it spans three generations. The book explores race, class and identity in the United States. This new novel comes after her last novel, titled Goodbye, Vitamin, received best book of the year by Vogue, Esquire and NPR.

Rachel has a book signing for Real Americans TONIGHT at Boswell Books. The event starts at 6:30 and the book is getting popular so make sure to register quickly for this FREE event. Visit this linkfor more information on the event and to register.