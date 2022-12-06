Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items and even health products mean that the holiday season is an especially busy time for scams. So how can you be sure that the items you are buying are real? Joining us with more is Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice President U.S Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center.
Avoid Scams This Holiday
U.S Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 06, 2022
