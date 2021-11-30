Watch
Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

with Milwaukee Weight Loss & Medispa
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:58:36-05

As much as we love the holidays, weight gain from all the eating and festivities is not ideal. This past Thanksgiving weekend was a test. Avoid gaining the average 10lbs from now until the New Year by taking a trip to Milwaukee Weight Loss & Medispa. Angie Schaefer joins us to share two different weight loss programs that will help you stay healthy this holiday season.

Milwaukee Weight Loss & Medispa is offering up to $300 on our weight loss programs (that’s an extra $100 off HCG weight loss program), plus a FREE $100 Lipotropic Injection Package to kickstart your weight loss.

They also offer Laser Hair Removal Services, which are always discounted this time of year, great for Christmas gifts for your loved ones. Call or text to find out about the various laser hair removal specials as well!

Call or Text: 414-616-3535 or go to www.milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com

