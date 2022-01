Winter is here and so is the ice! The icy roads and sidewalks increases the chance of someone slipping or falling on the ice. Attorney, Michael Bertling joins us to share what business owners or homeowners can do to prevent people from falling on their property and therefore evade legal repercussions.

Schedule a free virtual or in person consultation at www.mclario.com or call 262-251-4210. Get to know them so you have a trusted partner in advance of your need. You know who to turn to.