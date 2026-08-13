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Autumn’s Hottest Makeup Trends, Inspired by Fall’s Prettiest Colors

Merle Norman
Autumn’s Hottest Makeup Trends, Inspired by Fall’s Prettiest Colors
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Fall is right around the corner! Get ahead on the fall makeup trends and check out Merle Norman's neutral colors!
Merle Norman is coming out with a limited edition Fall Color Collection combining both trendy products and seasonal color pallet. Check out these three hot items:

  • Shadow Sticks - With a new taupe eye shadow launching!
  • Tinted Lip Balm - Five hydrating shades!
  • Beauty Roll-Up Bag - Easy for traveling!

Find your next makeup staple with Merle Norman, at Merle Norman Cosmetics, Skincare & Makeup Studios

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