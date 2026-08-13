Autumn’s Hottest Makeup Trends, Inspired by Fall’s Prettiest Colors

Fall is right around the corner! Get ahead on the fall makeup trends and check out Merle Norman's neutral colors!

Merle Norman is coming out with a limited edition Fall Color Collection combining both trendy products and seasonal color pallet. Check out these three hot items:



Shadow Sticks - With a new taupe eye shadow launching!

Tinted Lip Balm - Five hydrating shades!

Beauty Roll-Up Bag - Easy for traveling!

Find your next makeup staple with Merle Norman, at Merle Norman Cosmetics, Skincare & Makeup Studios