Author Susan Friedland and the 100th Annual Wild Pony Swim!

Author Susan Friedland joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her books and the 100th annual Wild Pony Swim in Virginia. Susan has written Marguerite, Misty and Me, which explores Marguerite Henry’s remarkable life, her Midwestern roots, and the lasting impact of her work. As a former teacher, she has seen how stories like Misty of Chincoteague spark a lifelong love of reading. On a kayaking trip, she watched wild ponies swimming, which inspired the plot in Misty. Susan will be on the island this July for the historic 100th swim, presenting her “Marguerite and Misty” author talk.

The "Misty of Chincoteague" Book Club is on July 7, at 7 pm, on Facebook.com/SaddleSeeksHorse

For more information, visit Saddle Seeks Horse