Author of the Bestselling Novel Hang The Moon!

Jeannette Walls, author of the beloved memoir, The Glass Castle, will be appearing at Boswell Book Company on Wednesday, April 10, 6:30pm to talk about her New York Times bestselling novel Hang the Moon. She joins us today to give us a preview of her appearance. Jeannette is the author of The Glass Castle which was an instant hit and went on to become a movie.
In Hang The Moon, a young lady returns to her family to run the thriving bootlegging family business but she must survive when people conspire to tear down as she has known.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:51:05-04
Jeannette Walls, author of the beloved memoir, The Glass Castle, will be appearing at Boswell Book Company on Wednesday, April 10, 6:30pm to talk about her New York Times bestselling novel Hang the Moon. She joins us today to give us a preview of her appearance. Jeannette is the author of The Glass Castle which was an instant hit and went on to become a movie.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.