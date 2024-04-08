Author of the Bestselling Novel Hang The Moon!

Jeannette Walls, author of the beloved memoir, The Glass Castle, will be appearing at Boswell Book Company on Wednesday, April 10, 6:30pm to talk about her New York Times bestselling novel Hang the Moon. She joins us today to give us a preview of her appearance. Jeannette is the author of The Glass Castle which was an instant hit and went on to become a movie.

In Hang The Moon, a young lady returns to her family to run the thriving bootlegging family business but she must survive when people conspire to tear down as she has known.

