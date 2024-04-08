Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Author of the Bestselling Novel Hang The Moon!

Jeannette Walls
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:51:05-04

Jeannette Walls, author of the beloved memoir, The Glass Castle, will be appearing at Boswell Book Company on Wednesday, April 10, 6:30pm to talk about her New York Times bestselling novel Hang the Moon. She joins us today to give us a preview of her appearance. Jeannette is the author of The Glass Castle which was an instant hit and went on to become a movie.
In Hang The Moon, a young lady returns to her family to run the thriving bootlegging family business but she must survive when people conspire to tear down as she has known.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo