August Burns Hot and Pool Days, Golf, and Good Eats are Here Stay

Fall may be right around the corner, but everyday is a pool party at Chula Vista! Chula Vista Resort is the most complete family resort in Wisconsin Dells! Check out the resort for yourself!

The best of both worlds is at Chula Vista: water parks for their wild side and relaxing river views for your mild side. With over 200,000 square feet of water parks, one of America’s top 10 chophouses, and 18-hole golf course, adventure zip lines and ropes courses and more, they offer a year-round destination at Chula Vista Resort.