Carole Barrowman comes on the show to talk with us about what to get an avid reader in your life this holiday season.
With gifts like book shelf art covers, author Amy Tan's illustrated book titled, "Amy Tan: The Backyard Bird Chronicles," and the Hues and Cues board game, they are sure to be a hit! For more information on where you can find links to these products, check out the links below!
Books like you've never seen before!
Bird Watching Log Book: Awesome Birding Journal for Bird Watchers & Birders
Amazon.com: HUES and CUES
Attention Holiday Shoppers: The Perfect Gifts for Book Lovers!
