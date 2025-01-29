Attend The Sneaker Soiree Gala

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy. Girls on the Run is a nationally known physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd - 8th grades. During the 8-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for the end-of-season celebratory 5K event. Locally we will serve over 2,800 participants this year.

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin Annual Sneaker Soiree Gala, presented by Baird, aims to raise funds that allows the organization to serve over 2,800 girls locally each year. More than half of the girls in the program require financial assistance to participate so this is our largest fundraiser of the year.

The Sneaker soiree promises an enchanting evening at the beautifully renovated Pfister Hotel, featuring a cocktail reception, silent & live auction and various activities.

Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin Annual Sneaker Soiree Gala, presented by Baird, Friday Evening, February 28th at the Pfister Hotel. Lace up your sneakers with your best evening attire to celebrate the signature fundraising event that will make an impact of the lives of over 2,800 girls this year. Registration is open until Feb. 12th. To Sponsor, attend or donate. Check out www.girlsontherunsoutheasternwi.org/sneaker-soiree

Spring Season of Girls on the Run

February 24: Registration Opens - see website for list of 124 sites

Week of March 31: Spring Season Starts

May 31: Celebratory 5K Event at American Family Field